JONES, Valerie:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 22nd July 2020 aged 79 years, surrounded by her family. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracy & Sean, Mike & Glenys, Andrea & Dale. Special grandma of Sharnah, Arianna, Ethan, Cameron, Erinn, Moana, Jaime & Mila. Great-grandma to Layla & Casen. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Harry & Alison and Jack & Pam. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff of Harbour View Rest Home and Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance - www.whf.org.nz or Mary Potter Hospice www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to the Jones family may be left in Valerie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville. Valerie's funeral service will be held at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville on Tuesday 28 July 2020 at 1.00pm and will be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020