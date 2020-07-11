CAMPKIN, Valerie Joan:
Of Waitangirua. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 8 July 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of nearly 50 years to Francis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Paul and Naomi (Sydney), Stephen and Elizabeth (Hastings), Andrew (Auckland), Timothy (Porirua), Elizabeth and Ivan (Hong Kong). Loved grandmother to Chloe, Jessie, Edwin, Gloriana, and Rosalina.
"The Lord is my Shepherd,
I shall lack nothing"
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. A funeral service for Valerie will be held at the Hosanna Baptist Church, 2 Driver Crescent, Cannons Creek, Porirua, on Monday, 13 July commencing at 1.00pm. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020