BRYANT, Valerie Lillian

(nee Williams):

Peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Eldon Lodge Rest Home. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn (deceased) and Dan, Jackie and Chris, Cathy and Craig, Mark and Sharon, Mary and Darren. Dearly loved nana of Natalie, Rohan, Kashmira and Sarah; Luke, Jamie and Peter; Lachlan and Ryan. Loved great-nana of her 6 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Eldon Lodge for their kindness, respect and care. She left an enduring legacy of love and care for family, friends and colleagues. A service to celebrate Valerie's life will be held at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to "The Bryant Family" c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



