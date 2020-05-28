BRUGGEMANS,
Valerie Joan:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th May 2020, aged 76. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerry. Loved mother of Robert and Emma Munro. Treasured grandmother of Ian, Alison, Chris, Tom, Alex and Sam. Messages to 'the Bruggemans family' may be left in Valerie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz A service to celebrate Valerie's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, at 2.00pm, on Friday 29th May 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on May 28, 2020