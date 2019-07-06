ANDERSON,
Valerie Joyce (Val):
Of Carterton. On 4th July 2019, peacefully at Lansdowne Park Village, Masterton. Beloved wife of the late Cyril (Andy). Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Stephen and Jeannie, Mike and Liz, Brent and Alana, Trudy and Bruce Nairn, Jamie, Sue and Todd Button, Vicki and Trent Wyatt. Loved Nana of her 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Salvation Army, PO Box 145, Carterton 5743 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Val will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Clareville. Messages to the Anderson family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019