FORMAN,
Valeria Jean (Jean):
Peacefully at Alexander House Rest Home on Monday, 9th March 2020, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Hector. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Dongyu, Juanita and Scott, and David and Rolanda. Special Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Close Aunt of Dorothy. Grateful thanks to the staff at Alexander House for their exceptional care of Jean. A service for Jean will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Thursday, 12th March 2020, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2020