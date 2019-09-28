APETE, Vaiolive Sunema:
Sunrise: 12th July, 1937
Sunset: 25th September, 2019
'Forever loved,
now and beyond'
Dearest wife of the late Viliamu Ulua Apete. Loving mother to Faafoi & Kailua, Koena & Pani, Kalehi & Tino, Viliamu (dec), Otinielu (dec), Kolopa & Mike, Viola & Apo and Seilala. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Family service to be held at Pahina O Tokelau Church, 13 Kivell Street, on Sunday 29th of September, 2019 at 5pm. Final service to be held at Pahina O Tokelau Church, 13 Kivell Street, on Monday 30th of September, 2019 at 11am. The family wish to thank everyone that cared for our mother in her time of need, during her last days.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019