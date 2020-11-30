SMITH-LUANI,
Vailima Mary Louise:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday afternoon, 27 November 2020. Dearly loved wife of Lolagi Luani. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Thomas Perenise and Liz Tautu, Nadia Perenise, Corrina and Tupotahi Quinn, Anthony Perenise and Carley Burge, Matthew Luani and her grandchildren - Antonia, Leilani, Lanuola, Damita-Jo, Lennox, Dakota, Lonzo, Carter-John, Isabella-Rose, Honour and Hudson. Beautiful sister of Vernah, Tony, Raphael (dec), Olando (dec), Henry (dec), Louis, Phil, Reg, Ray, Judith and Peter. Vailima's family really appreciate all the love, prayers and support from all her family and friends.
"Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon her.
May she rest in peace."
Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Vailima in the Church of St Pius X, Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, Today, Tuesday 1 December, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Alofa Tele the aiga of Vailima Smith-Luani.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020