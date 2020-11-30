Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Vailima Mary Louise:

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday afternoon, 27 November 2020. Dearly loved wife of Lolagi Luani. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Thomas Perenise and Liz Tautu, Nadia Perenise, Corrina and Tupotahi Quinn, Anthony Perenise and Carley Burge, Matthew Luani and her grandchildren - Antonia, Leilani, Lanuola, Damita-Jo, Lennox, Dakota, Lonzo, Carter-John, Isabella-Rose, Honour and Hudson. Beautiful sister of Vernah, Tony, Raphael (dec), Olando (dec), Henry (dec), Louis, Phil, Reg, Ray, Judith and Peter. Vailima's family really appreciate all the love, prayers and support from all her family and friends.

"Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon her.

May she rest in peace."

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Vailima in the Church of St Pius X, Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, Today, Tuesday 1 December, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.

Alofa Tele the aiga of Vailima Smith-Luani.







SMITH-LUANI,Vailima Mary Louise:Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday afternoon, 27 November 2020. Dearly loved wife of Lolagi Luani. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Thomas Perenise and Liz Tautu, Nadia Perenise, Corrina and Tupotahi Quinn, Anthony Perenise and Carley Burge, Matthew Luani and her grandchildren - Antonia, Leilani, Lanuola, Damita-Jo, Lennox, Dakota, Lonzo, Carter-John, Isabella-Rose, Honour and Hudson. Beautiful sister of Vernah, Tony, Raphael (dec), Olando (dec), Henry (dec), Louis, Phil, Reg, Ray, Judith and Peter. Vailima's family really appreciate all the love, prayers and support from all her family and friends."Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon her.May she rest in peace."Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Vailima in the Church of St Pius X, Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, Today, Tuesday 1 December, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.Alofa Tele the aiga of Vailima Smith-Luani. Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers