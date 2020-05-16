WILLIAMSON, Vaila
Elizabeth (nee Abernethy):
Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Sprott Village, Karori, on 14 May 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Erin and Anton, Linda and Andrew. Loving grandma of Emma, Hugo, Greer, and Liv. Loved sister of Laurie and the late Gordon. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Selwyn Sprott Village. A private cremation will be held with a memorial service to follow once restrictions are lifted.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020