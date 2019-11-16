BISLEY, Ursula Bidlake:
Died peacefully on Thursday 14 November 2019. Daughter of the late Lionel and Isabel Richards, sister of the late Bernard and Barbara Richards, wife of Robin, mother of Charles, Sarah, Brigid, and the late Nicolas and Jenny, mother-in-law of Elizabeth, Jacqui, and Hugh. Grandmother of Daniel, Rebecca, Tali, Chloe, Naomi, Alexander, Catherine, Peter, William, Josef, Anthony, Genevieve, Florence, Isabell; great-grandmother of Jade, Mia, Lily, Leah, Milan, Julia, and Raff. Dearly loved.
Arohanui. E moe, e moe.
The funeral will be held on Monday 18 November 2019, at 11.00am, at The Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, Victoria Street, Hamilton. All communications to The Bisley Family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019