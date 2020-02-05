JENSEN, Upokotea Turama
(Poko) (nee Ngatoko):
Sunrise: 4 May 1962 -
Sunset: 4 February 2020
Loving daughter of Turotoenua Ngatoko and Matamakimamoe Tangatatutai Kiritakau. Loving wife of Owen Jensen. Loving mother of Mariana Manea, Tako John and Matapuku Phillip Kaitai; and their father Metuakore Kaitai; and Aaron Jensen. Loved grandmother of Timu, Faith, Tamatoa, Bruce, Eve, Rerepoti, Teawhiorangi, Titihuia, Metuakore, and Turama. Loved sister of Ngatokorua (Tamarii), Rauru, Tangatatutai (Tina), Matapuku, Turotoenua, Ana, Nooroa, Emily and Tangatatutai. Loved by all her brother and sister-in-laws, and aunty of many nieces and nephews in NZ, Australia and Rarotonga. Poko will be lying at Maraeroa Marae, Warspite Avenue, Porirua, from Wednesday 5 February. Her Family Service will be held on Thursday 6 February at 6.00pm and Funeral Service on Friday 7 February at 11.00am at the same Marae. Thereafter interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. All enquiries to either Mata - 0274800595 or Ana - 02108300197.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 5, 2020