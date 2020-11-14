MORGAN, Una (nee O'Neill):
Formerly of Upper Hutt – peacefully at the Horowhenua Masonic Village, Levin, on 11 November 2020; aged 69 years. Loving wife of Mike (Morgy); grandmother of Kaya; daughter of the late Harry and Eileen O'Neill; sister of Mike (dec), Peg and the late Jake Siemonek, the late Kevin and Deidre McEvoy, the late David and Frances Statham, John and Desley O'Neill, Tom and Erin Wilkinson, Susan and Daryl Tanfield, Richard and Gloria Morgan, Shane and Sue Morgan, Elizabeth Hutchins; auntie and great-aunt to many. No flowers please, but donations to Dementia Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of Unit 2 at the Masonic Village, Levin for their loving care of Una of the past 3 years. A service will held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Upper Hutt, on Monday 16 November, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages to the "Morgan Family", PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020