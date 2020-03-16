OLOAPU, Ulufale Elizabeth:
Left us peacefully on 13 March 2020 after blessing us with 80 years of fun, laughter and love. Astro will never be the same without you mum. Much loved wife of Oloapu Faiaoga Oloapu, and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Freda and Sale Siaosi, Agaimalo Olsen, Fred and Janet Oloapu, Sasulu and Lalovi Va, Patricia and Paul Setefano, Nellie and Sam Atoni. Nana, you and your pineapple pies will be greatly missed by Junior, George, SuJin, Lagi, Iele and Angela, Alisa, Tony, Elias and Toni, Rachel and Karl, Anastacia, Gabryel, Chad, Shiovaun, Cameron, Troy, Michael, Madison, Joshua, Abby (deceased) Jorja(deceased) and Marley. Great-Nana of Hale Jnr, Ellie, Martina, Shyanne, Cheynne, Elisha, Jaxon, Max, Charly and Summer. Thank you to the Mary Potter Hospice for taking care of Mum in her last days.
Ia manuia lau malaga Mum.
Ulufale will be spending her last days at 3 Nelson Avenue, Aotea, Porirua. Her family service will be held at the Church of Christ the King, 3 Warspite Avenue, Porirua, on Tuesday, 17 March at 6.00pm and her funeral service will be held at the same church on Wednesday, 18 March at 10.00am.
