GROVES,
Tyler Anthony Christopher:
25.11.1996 - 26.8.2018
Aged 21.
One year has passed since you were tragically taken from us by a drunk driver our sweet Tyler-Bear. One year of heartache and pain without you here. Not a day goes by that we don't talk or think about you darling.
Forever wrapped up in all of our broken hearts
Always loved, deeply missed and never forgotten.
Love Mum (Kelly), Luke, Isabella, your loving partner Brenna Ross, sister-in-law Jessica Groves, nephews Charlie and William and your only niece Piper.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2019