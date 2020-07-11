PRITCHARD, Tuli Lofipo
Vasa Seumanutafa:
On Wednesday 8 July 2020 in the presence of her loving family, our beautiful Mum/Nana Tuli (Tully) Pritchard (née Lofipo Vasa Seumanutafa) was received into the tender loving arms of our Heavenly Father, to join our loved Dad, Filimaloata Frank Pritchard and our Angel baby Ezekiel Tavita. Dearly cherished mother of Boyd & Ngarangi, Mark & Liz, Lillian (Sweetie), Numa, Fuimaono Keli & Annie. Devoted Nana of Steve & Gina, Tiaki & Amanda, Siliva & Marama, Simone & Dave, Alex & Tim, Jesamine & Sai, Courtnee & Pio, Sarai & Manu, Lil' Numa & Emma and her pele Farani & Cathy. Precious Great-Nana of all 16 great-grandchildren and all her fur babies. Dearest relative of Fa'asavalu Taufale & family. Messages and tributes to 'the Pritchard family' may be placed online in Tuli's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Mum's Family Service will be on Sunday 12 July 2020, 6.00pm at PIPC Newtown. Funeral Service on Monday 13 July 2020, 10.00am at the same venue. To be followed by interment at Makara Cemetery. Messages to 204 Clyde St, Island Bay, telephone 04 3838 572.
''Taofi le malo ma le
fa'aloalo lava''
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020