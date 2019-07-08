TIATIA, Tuiseufale
Faiga Faye (nee Tuitama):
Passed peacefully on Tuesday 2 July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mulipola Vala Lipano (dec.1985), sister of Tuitama Dr Leao Talalelei Tuitama, Lave and many other siblings (deceased) she treasured dearly. Adored mother of Olotoa Tuitama & Evo, Ramona, Allan & Carol, Debbie, Mavis (dec.1970), Sonia, Ainofo, Peati, Kapeteni & Lipano, and nana, great-nana, "mum", aunty and "hard-case" friend to so many. Both services to celebrate her life will be held in PIPC Church Newtown, on Tuesday 9th July, at 6.00pm (family service), and funeral service on Wednesday 10 July 2019, at 10.00am, followed by her burial to be reunited with dad & Mavis at Karori Cemetery.
