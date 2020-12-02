Tuisavelalo AIONO (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "IN LOVING MEMORY OF A WONDERFUL PERSON WE WILL LOVE YOU AND..."
    - KEVIN MULLINS
  • "Sad to hear of Tui's passing he was a much respected fellow..."
    - William Davidson Douglas Powell
Service Information
Gee and Hickton - Porirua
6 Norrie Street, North City
Porirua, Wellington
042375332
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
10:00 a.m.
PIPC The Church of Christ
King Warspite Avenue
Porirua
Death Notice

AIONO, Tuisavelalo:
21.08.1932 - 30.11.2020
Son of Tautua and Tifaga Aiono, Fasito'outa. Father of Tautua, Gabriel Aroseta (dec), Michael Lua'iufi, Ana (dec), Koke, Tuisavelalo Jnr and Fa'ataualofa. Papa of 22 grandchildren and 35 greats. Our Chief, our Father, our Papa passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and the abundance of love from the legacy of Tui and Lina Aiono. Family Service will be held at PIPC The Church of Christ the King, Warspite Ave, Porirua, on Wednesday 3rd December at 6.00pm. The Funeral Service will be at the same Church on Thursday 4th December at 10.00am. No Fa'a Samoa – please respect the wishes of the family.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 2, 2020
