AIONO, Tuisavelalo:
21.08.1932 - 30.11.2020
Son of Tautua and Tifaga Aiono, Fasito'outa. Father of Tautua, Gabriel Aroseta (dec), Michael Lua'iufi, Ana (dec), Koke, Tuisavelalo Jnr and Fa'ataualofa. Papa of 22 grandchildren and 35 greats. Our Chief, our Father, our Papa passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and the abundance of love from the legacy of Tui and Lina Aiono. Family Service will be held at PIPC The Church of Christ the King, Warspite Ave, Porirua, on Wednesday 3rd December at 6.00pm. The Funeral Service will be at the same Church on Thursday 4th December at 10.00am. No Fa'a Samoa – please respect the wishes of the family.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 2, 2020