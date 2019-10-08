GOODWIN, Tui (I Tui I):

12 July 1929 - 2 October 2019

Aged 90 years. Loved daughter of Elizabeth and John Jackson. Loved family member of Margaret, Lawrence McRoberts, John, Mary, Nancy, Alastair and Douglas. Warren, Fiona Co, Cheryleen, Alan Co, Ainsleigh and Shane. Tui was a loving person who cared for all her animals. The family would like to acknowledge The Wellington City Hospital and Te Hopai Rest Home for their care throughout Tui's life. A special thank you to everyone including their Family and Friends in America for their thoughts at this time. The Service for Tui has taken place at Haven Falls Funeral Home on Monday 7 October 2019 and was followed by a private cremation at The Karori Crematorium. Flowers can be sent to Te Hopai Rest Home for their love and support.Haven Falls Funeral Home

Wellington

