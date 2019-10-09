CROSS, Tui Charlotte
(nee Tunnicliffe):
Of Kapiti, formerly of Wadestown. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Friday, 4th October 2019, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant & Gillian, Michael & Fi, Robert, Rosa, and Andrew & Nap. An adored Grandmother to Brett, Louise, Anna, Monica, Adam, Amaya and William, and great-grandmother to Edward, Jardyn, Ishaiah and Mikaera. A farewell for Tui will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 1.00pm on Monday, 14th October; thereafter private cremation. Messages for the Cross Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation NZ, PO Box 5357, Lambton Quay, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2019