ROBINSON, Trudy Lola:
On 3 March 2020, peacefully at Rita Angus Retirement Village, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of John; loving mother of Shane and Rebecca, mother-in-law of Megan and Matthew, and much loved Nana of Cooper and Will. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village for their care and support of Trudy. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Robinson family' may be left in Trudy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Trudy will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on 6th March 2020 at 11.00am, followed by tea, coffee and refreshments. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2020