  • "My sympathies to the Cottingham family . I remember your..."
    - Karen Heremaia Nicholls
  • "Condolences to Auntie Pat, Andrew, Helen, Cherie and..."
    - Mark and Kerry Hayston
  • "Many happy memories Sincere thoughts to all the family..."
    - Patsy Culpan
  • "May you RIP and dance with Jack now Trixie. I have such..."
    - Tanya Ellis
  • "Thank you Mrs Cottingham for being a wonderful friend to my..."
COTTINGHAM,
Trixie Belle (nee Roebuck):
Of Levin. Peacefully on 11th August 2019. Aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Gwendoline and the late Philip and the late David, Patricia, Christopher and Susan, Phillip and Jenny, and Roger. Loving Gran of Darryl and Toni; Helen, Andrew and Cherie; Prema and Prasanthi. Great-Gran of eight great-grandchildren.
'Bless you Mum and Gran'
Service to be held at The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Saturday 17th August 2019 at 11.00am. Thereafter, Private cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's would be appreciated, and may be left at the service.

