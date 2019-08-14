COTTINGHAM,
Trixie Belle (nee Roebuck):
Of Levin. Peacefully on 11th August 2019. Aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Gwendoline and the late Philip and the late David, Patricia, Christopher and Susan, Phillip and Jenny, and Roger. Loving Gran of Darryl and Toni; Helen, Andrew and Cherie; Prema and Prasanthi. Great-Gran of eight great-grandchildren.
'Bless you Mum and Gran'
Service to be held at The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Saturday 17th August 2019 at 11.00am. Thereafter, Private cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's would be appreciated, and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 14, 2019