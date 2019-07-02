JAGGI, Trish:
Of Waikanae. Suddenly at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 30 June 2019. Aged 51 years. Dearly loved wife of Andrew. Cherished mother of Hannah, Luke and Dylan. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. A service to farewell Trish will be held at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, on Friday 5 July 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by burial at Waikanae Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 2, 2019