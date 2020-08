TUAU, Trip (Fatherbear):

I picked up your shirt this morning,

I don't know why, I don't know why.

A friend called to say hello

I started to cry, I started to cry.

Everywhere we ever walked,

Everywhere we talked, I miss you.

You took my days with you

You took my life with you

I miss you.

Everywhere I want to be

I want to see you there.

You took my life with you,

You took my world with you

I love you, Your Lady