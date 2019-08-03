TUAU, Trip (Fatherbear):
God looked around his garden and found an empty place
He then looked down on earth and saw your precious face.
He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest;
God's garden must be beautiful
He always takes the best.
He knew you were suffering
He knew you were in pain
He knew you'd never ever get well on earth again.
So he closed your weary eyelids and whispered ''Peace be thine"
Then he took you up to heaven with hands so gentle and kind.
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you did not go alone
For part of us went with you the day God welcomed you home.
...........................
As I sit in heaven and watch you every day
I try to let you know the signs I never went away
I hear when you're laughing and watch you as you sleep
I place my arms around you to calm you as you weep
I see you wish the days away begging to have me home
So I try to send you signs so you know you are not alone.
Don't feel guilty that you have life that was denied to me
Heaven is truly beautiful just you wait and see.
So live you life, laugh again, enjoy yourself, be free.
Then I know with every breath you take you'll be taking one for me.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019