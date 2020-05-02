KANE,
Tricia (Patricia Agnes):
Born 15 March 1937 at Wellington. Passed away peacefully on 28 April 2020 at Wellington, aged 83. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Jenny and Akie, Dan and Steph, Patrick and Dolores, Ben and Dee. Neena to Felix, Bartie, Tallulah, Imelda; Hannah; Sean and Rory. Former wife of Jack Morgan. Daughter of William and Gertrude Kane. A private family ceremony was held on Friday 1 May. We will hold a memorial service in due course, as alert levels permit. Messages to her family may be placed in Tricia's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020