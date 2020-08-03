Trevor WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS,
Trevor Llewellyn (Dood):
Reg. No: 816692, 27th Battalion, J-Force. On 17th July 2020, at home with family, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Loved father & father-in-law of Lynn & John Secord (Palmerston North), Paul & Vicky Williams (Waihi), and John Hina (Boy-Boy) (Wellington). Loved Poppa Dood, of his grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren.
A life well lived, and Dood always had more than one good yarn to share.
Special thanks to the medical staff at Whanganui Hospital and Hospice. At Dood's request, a private family gathering has been held. Messages to: The Williams Family c/- Cleveland Funeral Home, PO Box 7102, Wanganui.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2020
