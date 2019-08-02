Trevor TILDESLEY

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to here the passing of Trevor. Very sad. RIP"
    - NOELINE MARGARET SMITH
  • "We remember Trevor through golf as a very lovely man.A keen..."
    - Peter Wood
Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Death Notice

TILDESLEY, Trevor John:
On 1 August 2019, suddenly after a short illness, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Daryl. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark & Gabby, Jane & Marcus, and stepfather of Paul & Justine, Marie & David. Beloved poppa of Nicole, Chelsea, Jayden, Tyler, Melanie, Victoria, Matthew, Hayley, Sophie and Amelia. Brother of Pam, Alan, Keith and Joan. Memorial donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday, 6 August 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.