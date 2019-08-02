TILDESLEY, Trevor John:
On 1 August 2019, suddenly after a short illness, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Daryl. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark & Gabby, Jane & Marcus, and stepfather of Paul & Justine, Marie & David. Beloved poppa of Nicole, Chelsea, Jayden, Tyler, Melanie, Victoria, Matthew, Hayley, Sophie and Amelia. Brother of Pam, Alan, Keith and Joan. Memorial donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday, 6 August 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019