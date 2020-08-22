SMITH, Trevor:
Peacefully at Elderslea Home and Hospital on 19 August 2020 aged 88 years. Loved husband of Laurel; father of Rodney, Andrew and Gillian; father-in-law of Graeme, Gina and Belinda; grandad of Ashleigh, Kimberley, Michael, Dylan, Jordan, Hannah, Keegan and great-grandad of Finn; and uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 28 August at 2.00pm and thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020