Trevor SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Missing you so much it hurts but I know that you are..."
    - Gillian Lanham
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kingswood
cnr King and Cairo Streets
Upper Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

SMITH, Trevor:
Peacefully at Elderslea Home and Hospital on 19 August 2020 aged 88 years. Loved husband of Laurel; father of Rodney, Andrew and Gillian; father-in-law of Graeme, Gina and Belinda; grandad of Ashleigh, Kimberley, Michael, Dylan, Jordan, Hannah, Keegan and great-grandad of Finn; and uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 28 August at 2.00pm and thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.