SHAPLAND, Trevor John:

On October 27, 2020, peacefully at Edith Cavell Lifecare, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Adrianne. Loved father and father-in-law of Tracey and Kelly (Perth), Michael and Lucy (Wellington). Dearly loved "Shap" to Emma, Michael James; Ella, Kate, and Maggie Rose. Loved brother of Geoff and brother-in-law of Gay, Lorna, and Barbara. Messages to the Shapland family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff of Edith Cavell Lifecare, and Nurse Maude Palliative Care for their care and compassion for Trevor. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Palliative Care would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/tjshapland2710 A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, November 2, at 1.00pm.





