ROBERTS, Trevor Athol:
(Retired Wellington Barrister and Solicitor). Of Whitby. Passed away at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday, 6th October 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband for 59 years to Marilyn. Much loved father and father-in-law to David and Cindy, Nicky and Steve, Pip and Pete. Loved grandpa of Lisa, Catherine; Matt, and Tim. Loved brother to Ivor. Trevor will be missed by his extended family, friends and the community he served. Messages for the "Family of Trevor Roberts" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Health NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Trevor will be held at the North Porirua Baptist Church, Discovery Drive, Whitby, on Tuesday, 13th October, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020