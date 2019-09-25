OLIVER, Trevor James:
On 23rd September 2019 at Masterton after a short illness. Born in Te Kuiti in 1935 to George & Olive Oliver. Much loved husband and soul mate of Bev for 57 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona & Paul Miller (Tauranga), Angela Patrick (Australia), Rochelle Bailey (Masterton), Sheryl and Huw John (Wales). Loved Grandad of Cole, & Brodie; Carl, Jessica & partner Josh; Regan, & Olivia; and Morgan. Great-Grandad of Peyton, Taylor, & Jaeden. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Bob & Bernie, and Joy. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Trevor's Life in The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Saturday 28th September at 1.30pm.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 25, 2019