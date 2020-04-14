MORLEY, Trevor Walter
Alexander (TWAM):
Passed away at Village at the Park, Wellington, on 9 April 2020, aged 76. Dearly loved father of Marshall and Samantha, and stepfather of Peter, Tony and JoAnn (Australia). Cherished partner of the late Kim. Ex-husband and friend to Louise. Loved brother of Alan (Australia) and the late Bruce. Due to the current situation in New Zealand, a memorial service will be held in Wellington a year to the day on 9 April 2021. The family will release more information closer to the date. Tributes and messages may be left in Trevor's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or emailed to Samantha and Marshall at [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 14, 2020