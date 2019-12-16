HILL, Trevor Francis:
Of Waterford Qld and formerly Waikane NZ. Passed away at home on December 10, 2019 from a devastating illness (Cardiac A.L Amyloidosis).
"Valiant to the end"
Loving husband of Jo and Dellice (Dec'd). Adored and Loved father of Janine & Wendy. Friend of Janine's Partner, Harry. Treasured Grandad of Clancy. Loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle of Pat & Desmond (both dec'd), Betty, Brian and their families. Loved brother-in-law and uncle to Necia & Lester, Rodney & Andrea, Alwyn & Lyn and their family.
A Farewell Service for Trevor will be held in Waterford, Qld on Tuesday December 17, 2019.
BEAUDESERT FUNERALS
BEAUDESERT
PH: 0755412511
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 16, 2019