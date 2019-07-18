HARRIS,
Trevor Donald Robin (Tub):
Of Levin. On 15th July 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet. Cherished father of Paula, Susan, and Mark, and father-in-law of Rob and Fleur. Cherished Grangy of Jasmin, Jono, Crystal, Tahf, Jesse, Trent, Leonie, Annaka, Alex, Fletcher, and Meela. Loving GG of Cyprus, Zayana, and Rimmon. A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and extended family, and will be sadly missed by his mates and all that knew him. Many thanks to all the staff of Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North Hospital, Lavender Blue, and the district nurses for their care and support of Trevor. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Friday 19th July at 11.00am. Followed by burial at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on July 18, 2019