Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor HARRIS. View Sign Death Notice



Trevor Donald Robin (Tub):

Of Levin. On 15th July 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet. Cherished father of Paula, Susan, and Mark, and father-in-law of Rob and Fleur. Cherished Grangy of Jasmin, Jono, Crystal, Tahf, Jesse, Trent, Leonie, Annaka, Alex, Fletcher, and Meela. Loving GG of Cyprus, Zayana, and Rimmon. A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and extended family, and will be sadly missed by his mates and all that knew him. Many thanks to all the staff of Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North Hospital, Lavender Blue, and the district nurses for their care and support of Trevor. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Friday 19th July at 11.00am. Followed by burial at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery Levin.







HARRIS,Trevor Donald Robin (Tub):Of Levin. On 15th July 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet. Cherished father of Paula, Susan, and Mark, and father-in-law of Rob and Fleur. Cherished Grangy of Jasmin, Jono, Crystal, Tahf, Jesse, Trent, Leonie, Annaka, Alex, Fletcher, and Meela. Loving GG of Cyprus, Zayana, and Rimmon. A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and extended family, and will be sadly missed by his mates and all that knew him. Many thanks to all the staff of Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North Hospital, Lavender Blue, and the district nurses for their care and support of Trevor. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Friday 19th July at 11.00am. Followed by burial at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery Levin. Published in Dominion Post on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers