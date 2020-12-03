HANSEN, Trevor:
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday, November 30th, 2020, aged 73 years. Loved husband and friend of Margaret. Father and father-in-law of Mel and Nathan Klue, Adrian and Maryann. A much loved Grandad to Rikki, Zoe, Hunter and Ryder. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Trev's life at the Hunterville Rugby Football Club, Paraekaretu Street Hunterville on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2020