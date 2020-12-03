Trevor HANSEN

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Trevors passing. He was a real part of..."
    - Hugh Lilburn
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss."
    - Trevor & Trish Holloway
  • "We are very sorry to learn of Trevor's passing and send our..."
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all. RIP Trevor"
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Hunterville Rugby Football Club
Paraekaretu Street
Hunterville
Death Notice

HANSEN, Trevor:
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday, November 30th, 2020, aged 73 years. Loved husband and friend of Margaret. Father and father-in-law of Mel and Nathan Klue, Adrian and Maryann. A much loved Grandad to Rikki, Zoe, Hunter and Ryder. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Trev's life at the Hunterville Rugby Football Club, Paraekaretu Street Hunterville on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2020
