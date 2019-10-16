Trevor GROVES

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Death Notice

GROVES, Trevor:
On October 13, 2019 peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Mavis. Wonderful stepfather of Cathy, John, Maria and Barry. Poppa of Jarrod, Amber, Jed, Sam, Liam and Daniel. Great-Pops of Violet. Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Hutt Hospital for making Trevor comfortable in his final hours. A memorial service for Trevor will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Sts, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1.00pm. All messages to "the family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019
