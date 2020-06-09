EMENY,
Trevor Leonard (Trev):
On Monday, 8th June 2020, at Rahiri Care Home, Dannevirke. Aged 94 years. Much loved husband of Jean for 69 years. Cherished Dad to Jan, Sue and Jo, and their partners Brian, Jim and Ron (deceased). Loved Grandad of Daniel, Bronwyn and Jane, Jono and Lynda, Erin Katie and Jade. Great-grandad to his 14 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Rae, Ross (both deceased) and Laurie. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Rahiri for their care of Trevor. A service for Trevor will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Saturday, the 13th of June at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 9, 2020