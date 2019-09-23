DOUGLAS, Trevor James

(''Trev, Shorty''):

Of Pukerua Bay, formerly of Paekakariki. Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Thursday 19 September 2019, after a short illness. Trev was 66 years old. He was the most adored husband of Sandy, and much loved and adored father of Kieran, Jesse, and Rohan. He was the much loved son of Jim and the late Shirley. The brother of John and the late Alma. Respected brother-in-law to Div/Noel, Kay/Wayne, Jill/Brian, and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Wellington ICU, Doctors and Nurses, who took such loving care of Trev.

With Trev in our lives

there was life, love

and laughter.

A farewell for Trev will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 26 September 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter a private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Trev's memory to the ICU Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service venue. Messages may be directed to the "The Douglas Family," PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

