BURLING, Trevor Clifford:
Passed away suddenly after a short illness at Wellington Hospital on January 25, 2020 aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrew & Kirstin and Virginia (Ginny) & Galen. Dearly loved Grandad of Ashleigh, and Jack. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Selwyn & Aroha, Lynda, Karen and the late Terrina. Donations in memory of Trevor to Heart Kids would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane Porirua on Tuesday January 28, at 1.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 27, 2020