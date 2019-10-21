BROWN, Trevor Thomas:
31.10.1944 - 18.10.2019
Passed away peacefully at home. Much loved husband of Joyce (dec). Loved Dad of Jeffrey (dec), Barry & Debbie, Wendy, Pam & Murray and Rodney. Proud and loved Grandad TT of Ayeisha, Liam, Georgia, Paris, Mackenzie, Madison, Kelsey and Amelia. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ward 5 North and Blood Cancer Day Ward at the Wellington Regional Hospital for their loving care of Trevor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Trevor's memory to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. Messages for Trevor's family may be left in his online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. The Service for Trevor will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019