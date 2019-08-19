BERRY, Trevor Basil:
20 October 1938 -
18 August 2019
At Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Pat Eaddy-Berry (nee Simpson) and former husband of the late Judith (nee Williams). Loved father of Ruth, Michael and Sarah. Father-in-law of Geoff, Helen and Damon. Loved step-father of Vidette, Joelene and Kirstin. Loved grandfather of Grace, Oliver, Abigail, Nicola and step-grandfather of Munro, Fergus, Maisie, Alex, Chloe, Anthony, Lauren and Isaac. In lieu of flowers donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ would be appreciated in memory of Trevor and may be left at the service. A service for Trevor will be held in St John's Anglican Church, 18 Bassett Rd, Johnsonville, on Friday
23 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by an interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Pukerua Bay, Porirua.
Adieu mon Cheri
– until we meet again.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019