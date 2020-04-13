BEECH, Trevor John:
Reg. NZ4345 AB Radar Unit RNZN WWII. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 9 April 2020 at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding; 2 months short of his 100th birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Beatrice, father and father-in-law of John and Adrienne. Loved uncle of Clive and Jenny Harding, Nicolette and Richard Darlow, and Paul and Gael Jackson. Treasured Grandad of Michael, Adam, Nicholas and Jordan. Brother of Agnes, Una and Hazel (all deceased). All messages to the Beech family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. A private farewell will be held for Trevor on Thursday 16 April 2020 followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2020