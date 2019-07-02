FOUNTAIN, Tresnor (Tres)
(nee Glover):
Promoted to Glory on June 27, 2019, peacefully, late of Dannemora Gardens Retirement Village, formerly of Papakura, in her 85th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Lambert R Fountain. Loved and respected by Peter, April, Ashleigh and Sarah Findlay, Brent Scott and Kevin Kilsby, John and Julia Ensom, Nigel Weeks and John Broadbent, and Hamish Bailey. In accordance with Tresnor's wishes a service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 2.00pm. All Communications to: Ensom Funeral Services, 15 East Street, Papakura 2110.
Ensom Funeral Services
09 2996646
Published in Dominion Post on July 2, 2019