POWELL,
Tracy Jane (nee Lavery):
Born 14 December 1964, died March 2020. Forever loved mum, mum-in-law and grandmother of Rebecca and Ben, Matthew, Amy, Dallas and Scarlett, and Emma. Beloved sister of Nick, and aunty to Benjamin and Olivia. Cherished partner of Paul. Fondly remembered by family. Passed away unexpectedly at home in Karori, Wellington and now watching over us with her mum and dad, Ngaire and Brian. As a family, we would like to thank the many people who have been involved in caring for, treating and supporting mum for many years, including staff past and present at Karori Medical Centre, the Epilepsy Association, Wellington Hospital Neurology, and Sam, Kaz and Moira. Messages to the Powell family may be left in Tracy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A service will be planned for after the current restriction on gatherings has ended.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2020