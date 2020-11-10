WOODWARD, Tracey Jan:
On 8 November 2020, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Rob and Loved mother of Briana, Thomas. Daughter of Elizabeth and the late John Beatson. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Donna and Glynn, Richard and Pippa. Aunty to Xander, Gretta, Yasmin, and Amelie. Much loved niece to Faith and Keith Price. No flowers by request. Messages for Tracey's family may be left in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz, where the link to the live streaming can also be found. A celebration of Tracey's life will be held at Old St Paul's, Mulgrave Street, Thorndon, Wellington, on Friday 13 November 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 10, 2020