LEE, Toy Yuk:
On Friday 23 August 2019, passed away peacefully in her 103rd years, at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by her family. Dearly beloved wife of Chin, Yuk Kwun. Mother to Chin, Wah Nui and Chin, Chan Wai, and mother-in-law to Chu, Ho Ying and Lei, Poi King. Loved Grandmother to Carol, Daphne, Barry, Sandra, Jenny, Valerie and Richard. Great-Grandmother to Danielle, Whitley, Olivier, Antonia, Lathim, Dylan, Mate, Jasmin, Mary-Jayne, Michelle, Eve, Jonathan, Caitlin, Monique, Emily, Christopher, Kayla and Zodiac. Great-Great-Grandmother to Nykita, Masyn, Kymani, Kailah, Kaedyn and Xaria. Messages to 'the family of Lee, Toy Yuk' can be placed in her tribute book at or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate Lee, Toy Yuk's life will be held at Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 29 August 2019, at 12.00pm. Thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 27, 2019