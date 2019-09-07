PECKSTON,
Tony (Anthony Grant):
13.5.1934 - 2.9.2019
Devoted husband of the late Pat (Patricia) for over 60 years. Loved father, father-in-law, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, brother, uncle and great-uncle to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson's Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'The Peckston family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu, or left on Tony's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Catholic Church of St Mary's, 58 Osier Road, Taradale, Napier, on Monday 9th September, at 10.30am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019