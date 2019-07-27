NESBITT, Tony:
On 24th July 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 82 years. Treasured father & father-in-law of David & Jess, Chris & Jo, Karl & Gwen, and 'Grandad Tony' to Kristy, Aaron, Anthony, and great-grandad of Fletcher and Jenny. Loved and respected by his extended family around NZ. Messages and tributes can be placed in Tony's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated or can be left at the service. Sincere thanks to the staff of the Hutt Hospital for their wonderful care and support. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynold Bach Drive, Silverstream, on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter private interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2019