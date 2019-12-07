LAIRD, Tony Allan:
On Wednesday 4th December 2019, aged 55 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn; father of Emma and Nathan; father-in-law of Ben; son of Joy Heke, Stan and Janice; brother of Belinda and the late Bruce; uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service for Tony will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 12 December 2019, at 10.30am. All messages to "the Laird family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019