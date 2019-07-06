SEUMANUFAGAI,
Tonu'u Viena Iupita:
Of Porirua. Peacefully on 3 July 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Tonu'u Oliva and Talilotu (both dec). Dearly loved wife of Seumanufagai Pepe Ioane (dec). Loved sister of Mulaulau Alovao, Namulauulu Ofisa, Ruti Luamanuvae, Talalelei Tonu'u, Talamau Tonu'u Alovao (all dec), and their families. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Talamau Sonny Junior and Winifred, Adrian Ioane and Ellen, Tonu'u Oliver and Penelope Beryl. Grandmother to Laurence, Jermaine and Sa, Tasia and Jamie, Avagalu and Sarah, Oliver John, Pepe Ioane and Gretta, Simeona and Kelly, Viena Iupita, Adrian and Hene, Keilah and Ramiyah. Great-grandmother to Zyrie, Amahni, Kehlani, Simeona, Kitarah, Keziah, Kendrick and Isla. Tonu'u Viena Iupita's Family Service will be held in the Porirua Elim Christian Church, 11 Heriot Drive, Elsdon, Porirua, on Tuesday 9 July 2019 at 6.00pm. Her Funeral Service will be held in the same church on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019